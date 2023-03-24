Despite failed Spurs deal, Tourism SA committed to marketing country - Khumalo

SA Tourism said it would continue to find other ways and avenues to market the country to global and local audiences.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting CEO of SA Tourism, Themba Khumalo, said that the entity was still committed to its mandate of marketing South Africa to the world, despite the failed Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille on Friday said that her office received a legal opinion that the three-year R900 million proposed sponsorship deal was unlawful and invalid.

De Lille also asked SA Tourism to formally cancel the deal or provide explanations why it could not by next Thursday.

“And in respect of the tourism sector recovery plan of 2021, that is exactly the mandate. And the two very distinct things that are contained in that document is to recover international travel to pre-COVID levels and to build beyond and also to drive our domestic tourism.”