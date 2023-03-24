Go

De Lille directs SA Tourism board to cancel Tottenham sponsorship deal

The newly-appointed Tourism Minister said that as things stood, there was no concluded deal.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS
24 March 2023 17:24

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that she had directed the SA Tourism board to cancel the R900 million sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

De Lille said that as things stood, there was no concluded deal.

She was speaking on Friday during a media briefing in Pretoria.

De Lille listed three reasons why the almost R1 billion deal should be cancelled by SA Tourism.

She said that it did not comply with SA Tourism’s own procurement processes, it was not budgeted for and it required approval by the Tourism Minister to be finalised.

De Lille said that she would not be granting that approval.

“Looking at the value of what we can benefit as South Africans or as a country, you have to weigh that up against other priorities within our country."

De Lille has written to the SA Tourism board with a number of queries and has given them until next Thursday to respond.

