WC govt puts 15-year plan in place to manage water supply and demand

Premier Alan Winde hosted the Water Indaba and made mention of an integrated drought and water response plan to deal with water scarcity in the province.

23 March 2023 13:00

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that it had learnt a lot from the energy crisis, adding that it had put a plan in place to manage current and future water supply and demand.

Premier Alan Winde hosted the Water Indaba with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in attendance.

The event marked World Water Day on Wednesday, with a 15-year integrated drought and water response plan tabled to deal with water management and scarcity in the province.

However, Extinction Rebellion environmental activist, Jaqui Tooke said that communities had not been informed about the plan that affects everyone.

"One of the figures that stands out from 2018 is that 30,000 people lost their jobs in the agricultural sector just in that year because there wasn't enough water, and so we are feeling this anxiety around seeing our leaders not taking enough precautions about what's coming down the road. What does that mean about our fellow citizens' jobs, what does that mean about our food security?"

