WC disaster management officials on alert after severe weather warning issued

The South African Weather Service has forecast thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape disaster management officials are preparing for the impact of a severe weather warning.

The South African Weather Service has forecast thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

This could lead to flash flooding.

It's forecast that the West Coast district, Cape Winelands, Swartland, Cape Agulhas and Witzenberg municipalities will be affected.

Provincial disaster management director, Colin Deiner: "Western Cape disaster management centre as well as the City of Cape Town and the five disaster management centres are on high alert for the weather warnings received from the South African Weather Service, which has been issued up to 10pm tonight and then again on Friday. All our rescue services are also on standby, as well as our NGO partners."