Tshwane DA-led coalition petitions for no-confidence motion against Speaker

The DA-led multiparty coalition has accused Mncedi Ndzwanana of abusing his position.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane said that it had signed a petition for the convening of a special council sitting to vote on a motion of no confidence against the Speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana.

On Wednesday, Ndzwanana postponed the election of a new mayor in order to seek legal opinion on the status of Congress of the People (Cope) councillor, Justice Sefanyetso.

Ndzwanana said that he had received two contradictory letters from different factions of Cope; with one saying it was withdrawing Sefanyetso as its representative in council and another saying it was not.

In a statement, the coalition said that all their councillors in Tshwane, which represents a majority, had signed a petition for a vote of no confidence in the Speaker to take place on Friday.

DA councillor, Kwena Moloto, said that the municipality could not continue to operate like this.

"There is no reason outside of this being politically motivated for the Speaker to adjourn this meeting."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said that the Speaker made the right choice in postponing the mayoral vote and seeking clarity in the case of Cope councillor, Sefanyetso.