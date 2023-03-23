SAHRC meets with Shembe Church, DBE over pupils being forced to cut their hair

The SAHRC is again meeting with members of the Shembe Church, the community and the education department over pupils linked to the Shembe Church being compelled to cut their hair.

the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe Church

Earlier this month, the Esizibeni Sivananda Vaswani Comprehensive High School in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, gave pupils an ultimatum to cut their hair.

However, it is against the church’s religious laws for members to do so.

The commission has invited members of the church to raise their concerns in this regard and for all parties involved to make submissions.

In a letter dated 3 February this year, which Eyewitness News has seen, the principal of the school in Amanzimtoti has given pupils with afro hairstyles an ultimatum to cut their hair.

However, the pupils said that it was against their religion to do so.

Though the commission in Durban has previously attended to this, it recently came to its attention that pupils belonging to the church continue being subjected to cutting their hair.

The commission will hold talks with all concerned, highlighting freedom of religion and to practice one's culture.