Russian leader Putin welcome to visit South Africa, says EFF's Malema

JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcome to visit South Africa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has said.

Malema said that the South African government must not give in to pressure from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin.

The ICC, which South Africa is a signatory to, has accused Putin of war crimes, which include the kidnapping of Ukrainian children in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa is hosting this year's BRICS summit in August, which is expected to be attended by all heads of state in the organisation, including Russia.

Speaking at his party's headquarters in Joburg, Malema said that the ICC had been selective in targeting heads of state.

"Putin is welcomed here. No one is going to arrest Putin. If need be, we will go and fetch Putin from the airport to his meetings. He will address, finish all his meetings, and we will take him back to the airport. We are not going to be told by these hypocrites of the International Criminal Court," Malema said.