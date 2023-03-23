Rand Water working to fix water supply issues in parts of Gauteng: City of Jhb

The City of Joburg and Tshwane both confirmed that they are experiencing low water levels and supply challenges, adding that Rand Water is working on the problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in parts of Gauteng have had dry taps for almost a week, with little to no explanation.

However, some residents said that the water utility hasn't indicated when the water supply will be fully restored.

After four days with no water supply in some areas, Joburg Water released a statement saying a Rand Water pump failed on Tuesday night, causing supply issues.

However, City of Joburg ward councillor Devon Steenkamp said areas had been adversely affected before then.

“Since Sunday, many residents have reported low water pressure in the Sundowner area and since then, many areas have reported that there is no water supply.”

The City of Tshwane said that Thatchfield Ridge, Centurion, and south of the city also had no water for days, which might be due to vandalism at its system near Kosmosdal.

For now, residents have been urged to reduce their water consumption.