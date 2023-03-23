Ramaphosa pleased Belgium's royal family visiting South Africa

The Belgian royal family is on a state visit to South Africa until next Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country was encouraged by the growth of trade and investment between South Africa and Belgium as it would strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Union Buildings during a welcoming ceremony of Belgium's King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde.

Ramaphosa said that Belgium was one of South Africa's most important economic partners.

He said that the country's companies were significant investors in South Africa and that Belgium played a major role in assisting African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Belgium has also donated more than 10 million vaccine doses, of which a significant proportion was sent to countries in Africa," he said.

Ramaphosa said that the country was pleased that the Belgian royals had honoured the invitation to visit the country.