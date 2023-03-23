Protesters who broke law during EFF march to face full extent of law - GP police

Police arrested about 550 people across the country during the EFF protests for various crimes ranging from public violence to intimidation.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said that protesters who broke the law during the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s march on Monday will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Members of the EFF have been holding pickets outside Gauteng police stations calling for the release of people arrested on Monday.

Deputy Gauteng police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that 53 court dockets had been opened by provincial police regarding the EFF’s national shutdown.

He said that these related to people who burned tyres on public infrastructure, blocked roads and caused public violence.

He said that police had a duty to make sure that the protests were safe for everyone who participated and for those who didn’t.

"The court order, which was issued from the High Court, which clearly restricted people not to do certain things, that is the main charges of which one has to prefer against those people who were arrested."

Mthombeni said that there were no cases of looting or serious damage to infrastructure.

