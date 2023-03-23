Process to grant UDM's energy demands would be lengthy and tedious, argues govt

The UDM took government to court in a case involving 18 other parties to legally bind it to providing alternative energy sources to grant the country with an uninterrupted power supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Government's lawyers in the load shedding case involving the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and 18 other parties argued that granting the party relief would result in government awarding South Africa's biggest tender ever.

The UDM wants government to be legally bound to provide alternative electricity sources, such as solar panels and generators, as a response to load shedding.

Their lawyers argued it was the Constitutional obligation of government to provide uninterrupted supply of power.

READ:

- Implementation of govt's energy plan scrutinised in court

- UDM fails in bid to amend the relief sought in load shedding case against govt

Lawyer for government Advocate Kennedy Tsatsawane argued that granting the UDM relief would result in a lengthy and tedious procurement process, as government would need to find suppliers for generators and solar panels for schools, hospitals, police stations, and small businesses.

He questioned what would happen to the generators once load shedding was done away with, but the lawyer for the UDM, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, argued that the generators would be a need even after load shedding.

“Once there’s a power trip at Eskom, the alternative must kick in. So, this is not a debate about load shedding in relation to the coal, it is because we are maintaining life. So, you’ve got to have that.”

As the bench told the court of its intention to wrap up arguments on Thursday, Ngcukaitobi will continue with his response in the morning.