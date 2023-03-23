NGO wants public support for change to legal blood alcohol limit for drivers

The DG Murray Trust said that the current legal blood alcohol content, which stands at 0.05g per 100ml, was not enough to reduce road accidents caused by drunk driving.

DURBAN - The DG Murray Trust has urged the public to support its call to change the legal blood alcohol content to 0.02 grams per 100 millilitres.

This is in a bid to prevent motorists from consuming too much alcohol and still being allowed to drive.

The current limit stands at 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres but the trust said that this was not enough to reduce accidents on the road.

"A complete ban of alcohol before driving is unrealistic due to legal loopholes that leave drunk drivers unpunished," said the trust's campaign manager, Nickolaus Bauer.

“Placing the limit at one drink is a progressive solution to a problem costing thousands of lives a year on South Africa’s roads," he added.

Bauer said that members of the public could add their submissions to Parliament on the matter.

"Submissions to Parliament can be emailed to hmtileni@parliament.gov.za by no later than Monday, 27 March 2023."