Nearly R26m paid to suspended govt employees in 2021/22 financial year - PSC

A total of 167 workers were suspended with full pay at national and provincial departments, with disciplinary procedures yet to be concluded.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) said that close to R26 million was paid to government employees on precautionary suspension during the 2021/22 financial year.

This included a total of 167 workers suspended with full pay at national and provincial departments, where disciplinary procedures were yet to be concluded.

The commission detailed the staggering figures at the release of its latest report in Pretoria on Thursday.

The commission said that KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape had the highest number of officials still earning a salary while on precautionary suspension, with KZN spending more than R5 million on these employees during the 2021/22 financial year.

On a national scale, 51 officials at the Department of Correctional Services were in hot water for a range of transgressions, including accusations of fraud, corruption, and abusing state resources.

PSC commissioner, Anele Gxoyiya, said that one official from Correctional Services had been at home for more than two-and-a-half years on full pay, amid investigations.

"And if that person had a business, he would have run that business effectively, without any disturbance because nothing is happening in terms of that case."

Gxoyiya said that he was worried about the inefficient management of these cases and the impact it had on service delivery, calling on government to put measures in place to reduce the cost of suspensions on taxpayers.