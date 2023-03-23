WATCH: Mitchells Plain moms get tech savvy as coding initiative breaks ground

Women over 50 are being taught how to code as part of a combined initiative by the Nelson Mandela University and the Leva Foundation, and are inspiring the youth to take an interest.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain initiative, Mamas4Coding, has been celebrated for its many benefits including teaching participants problem solving and critical thinking skills.

More than 100 women in the community over 50 have so far been taught how to code by using games developed in in 2017 by Nelson Mandela University Computer Science honours student Byron Batteson.

Mamas4Coding forms part of a combined initiative by the university honours computer science project and the Leva Foundation.

It is hosted by the Youth Media Movement, a non-profit organisation focused on providing 4IR training, as well as other educational skills development programmes.

Nationally, over 20,000 teachers have so far also been trained by the Tangible Africa coding project.

Participants use tokens of the games, dubbed tanks, rangers and boats, coupled with a cellphone that captures these images to complete their tasks.

#Mamas4Coding A group of Mitchells Plain women in Cape Town, who are learning how to code, highlights the initiative has taught them many valuable skills including problem solving and critical thinking.@KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/HmQObIUIvk ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2023

Managing director of the Youth Media Movement, Marshall Nelson said the puzzles taught people how to understand instructions and solve problems, while building computational skills.

"That is what these puzzles are about, to teach people how to understand instructions, but also doing critical thinking in terms of solving problems, and also how computational skills work."

Youth Media Movement Managing Director, Marshall Nelson, says the project is a huge benefit for the community. Nelson adds they’ve trained at least 100 facilitators… pic.twitter.com/upEsRqJWoZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2023

Fifty-one-year-old Stephanie Marks said teaching children in her neighbourhood how to play the education game has already done a world of good.

"It's something new to talk about, and children build relationships... intermingling with other children and encouraging children to do more positive things."

Stephanie Marks, who’s undergone heart surgery 7 months ago, says this Coding project is really a second chance at life and allows her to engage with people in different spheres of life… pic.twitter.com/9oTIYD6CIQ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2023

Marilyn Hartzenburg said she found the problem-solving skills learnt during their practice sessions very useful.

"It's very interesting how the grandkids and even the family, when we come together, they ask me, ‘Ma, where's the coding, come we want to do the coding’, because they are actually very interested in it."