Medical fees rise by 5.3% in February - Stats SA

The figures also show that the index for health insurance increased by 4.4% in February.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said doctors, dentists and hospital ward fees increased by 5.3% in February this year slightly up when compared to the increase in the same month last year.

Medical services (doctors, dentists & hospital ward fees) are surveyed once a year in Feb. Prices increased by 5,3% in Feb 2023 compared with the 5,0% rise recorded in Feb 2022. Tune in to @YOUFM at 19:15, as #StatsSA discusses the #CPI figures



More here: https://t.co/VXeCzhAPzq pic.twitter.com/fecKQsUrIT ' Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 22, 2023

In 2022, there was a 5% increase.

The statistics body announced the latest changes to inflation figures on Wednesday with the annual consumer inflation edging higher to reach 7% in February from 6.9% in January.

A closer inspection of the figures also shows that the index for health insurance increased by 4.4% in February after a number of companies implemented annual premium increases.

Tariffs for medical services are surveyed once a year in February.

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly: "The consumer price index rose by 0,7% between January and February, representing the largest monthly increase since July 2022 when it rose by 1,5%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 13,6% over the past 12 months, up from 13,4% recorded in January. The reading in February is the highest since April 2009."