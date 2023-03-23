Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case

The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multibillion-rand contract that Eskom entered into in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko will return to the Middleburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning on charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Koko and 7 others, including his wife and 2 stepdaughters, were charged by the Investigative Directorate.

The charges related to a multi-billion rand contract that Eskom entered with a Swiss engineering company in 2015.

Also among the accused were former South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Thabo Mokwena, Eskom project director at Kusile Power Station Frans Sithole, lawyer Johannes Coetzee, and businessman Watson Seswai.

Koko had been attending the United Democratic Movement's (UDM) case against the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Constitutional obligation to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the country.

“That is motivated by why I’m here – I just don’t understand why South Africans don’t have uninterrupted electricity supply when in my time I made sure that they have it.”

He said that if his matter was postponed on Thursday, he would be very angry.

“I have said when I appeared in court that the National Prosecuting Authority have set themselves to fail. It’s six months, now, since I was arrested, I expect to get a docket.”

Koko said he wanted to have his day in court as soon as possible.