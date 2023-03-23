Mashatile to face maiden Q&A session as deputy president in NA

On Thursday, Paul Mashatile will answer questions about the national energy and water crises as well as the contentious Phala Phala scandal among others.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday face Parliament for the first time in his new role to answer a set of prepared questions.

With the energy crisis top of mind for most South Africans, Mashatile will be faced with questions related to municipal debt owing to Eskom.

He will also be quizzed about the Phala Phala Farm saga and its impact on the fight against crime and corruption.

As the leader of government business, Mashatile has taken over much of the responsibilities of his predecessor David Mabuza.

This includes answering questions in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at least once a term.

Only two weeks into the job, Mashatile will have six topics to cover during question time in the Good Hope Chamber.

The Democratic Alliance wants to know whether he is cracking the whip on the executives who fail to meet their parliamentary obligations.

The Economic Freedom Fighters want to know government's position on the Phala Phala Farm saga.

The Inkatha Freedom Party meanwhile, has posed a question on the roll-out of the district development model while the Freedom Front Plus is querying the water problems in the Kopanong Local Municipality.

Mashatile is expected to also answer questions in the NCOP in April.