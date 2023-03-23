Mashatile says suspension of load shedding had nothing to do with EFF shutdown

Deputy President Paul Mashatile added that interventions to ease power cuts also would not compromise the grid and risk even worse load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the low levels and suspension of load shedding this week were not because of threats of a national shutdown.

Speaking during his maiden question and answer session in the National Assembly since his appointment, Mashatile faced questions on Eskom and the Phala Phala saga.

His first question was about Eskom’s problems, such as municipal debt and load shedding.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swart asked Mashatile whether the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shutdown had anything to do with the suspension of load shedding.

"The ACDP is concerned that possibly an instruction might have been given to keep the lights on at all costs in response to the calls for a shutdown," Swart said.

Mashatile said that government's main intervention was to ensure that they could reduce the challenges of load shedding.

He said that government would also look at addressing the skills shortage at Eskom and reducing the utility’s debt.