Malusi Booi removed as City of Cape Town's human settlements Mayco member

CAPE TOWN - Malusi Booi has been removed as the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for human settlements with immediate effect.

Booi was suspended last week following allegations of fraud and corruption against him.

Laptops were confiscated from Booi's office on Thursday during a police raid.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that while Booi had not been charged, the matters under investigation warranted immediate action.

"I have further assured the SAPS of the city's full support in the ongoing investigation. The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and I will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance," the mayor said.