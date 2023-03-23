Latest Mkhwebane inquiry postponement raises questions about legal fee payments

On Thursday, the Section 194 committee accepted Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s sick note and wished her a speedy recovery but MPs said that extending the inquiry by yet another month would run the risk of the Public Protector’s office incurring irregular expenditure.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry has once again stalled in Parliament, raising further implications for the payment of her legal defence.

On Thursday, the Section 194 committee accepted Mkhwebane’s sick note and wished her a speedy recovery.

But members of Parliament (MPs) said that extending the inquiry by yet another month would run the risk of the Public Protector’s office incurring irregular expenditure.

The inquiry has revised its programme to table a final report to the National Assembly by the end of May.

Earlier this month, the Public Protector’s office informed the inquiry that it had already paid R10 million to Mkhwebane’s lawyers and that there was no more money to pay them beyond March.

Committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said that the issue was noted with concern, but the committee can’t get involved in the money matters.

It’s been suggested that this be resolved by the Justice Minister, the Speaker, and Parliament’s portfolio committee.

"We are the last people who can put the PPSA into an unfunded expenditure and we should avoid that, but we must attend to that and those relevant stakeholders must do that."

Mkhwebane’s unavailability to continue giving evidence this week means the committee will have to work through another recess period in April to conclude her testimony.

MPs said that the protracted hearings were impacting on their constituency work.

"We cannot continue stretching our programme and we cannot allow further witnesses in this regard," said African National Congress (ANC) deputy chief whip, Doris Dlakude.

The inquiry is set to resume with Mkhwebane’s testimony on Tuesday.