Lack of backup power for hospitals carries a human cost, ActionSA tells court

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA and 17 others have taken government and the president to court to compel them to ensure generators and solar panels are acquired for public schools, hospitals, police stations and small businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for ActionSA in the case against government over load shedding have argued that the lack of backup electricity for hospitals carried with it a human cost, which continues to accumulate.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA and 17 others have taken government and the president to court to compel them to ensure generators and solar panels are acquired for public schools, hospitals, police stations and small businesses.

They argued for the equipment to be bought as a temporary measure.

But government insists that it is rolling out an energy action plan.

The UDM also wants the court to rule on the president’s constitutional obligation to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

Lawyers for ActionSA, the UDM and others argued that the current load shedding was an ongoing humanitarian crises.

Advocate Bruce Dyke: "The government has put up recovery plans, which are replete with intention but short on measurable deliverables. In the meantime, the human cost rises."

He said that South Africa’s energy crisis had impacted on fundamental human rights, such as the right to life and education.

Meanwhile, the state will submit an additional affidavit detailing the number of hospitals and police stations with generators.

This is after they claimed that hospitals did not need any more generators but rather more diesel.

The UDM’s lawyers have simply denied this.