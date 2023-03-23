KZN police confirm 2,252 arrests in a single week in March

KwaZulu-Natal police said that from 13 to 20 March, they made major breakthroughs against criminals.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police said that they had made around 2,252 arrests for various crimes including murder, attempted murder and rape, among others in a period of a week in March.

A total of 89 firearms were also recovered within the same period.

The police confirmed on Thursday that their operations, which included raids, had yielded results.

KwaZulu-Natal police said that from 13 to 20 March, they made major breakthroughs against criminals.

The police’s Robert Netshiunda: "Police successfully recovered 68 pistols, 10 rifles, four shotguns and seven homemade firearms."

Police also recovered 1,418 rounds of ammunition and over 2,500 tablets of an assortment of drugs, including mandrax, heroin and ecstasy.

Netshiunda said that many of the arrests were for contact crimes.

"Forty-seven suspects were put behind bars in connection with cases of murder, thirty-two suspects were arrested in relation with cases of attempted murder and forty-nine suspected robbers were cornered and nabbed for robberies with aggravating circumstances, house and business robberies as well as carjacking."

He said that the police seemed to be making progress in fighting crime.