Khayelitsha community makes safety gains with neighbourhood watch initiative

CAPE TOWN - A community of Mandela Park in Khayelitsha calls on other communities to establish neighbourhood watch programmes to safeguard their communities.

With an estimated population of 2.4 million people in Khayelitsha and three police stations, the Mandela Park community has taken it upon themselves to protect their community.

The chairperson, Sakhumzi Mtintsilana, said that the area had been crime-ridden, with housebreaking and robberies commonplace before they started the initiative.

One of the Mandela Park Neighbourhood Watch members in Khayelitsha who is also a pensioner advices communities to put up walls in unnecessary pathways which criminals use as points of entry and exit to make their communities safer and easy to police.

"We kind of need assistance with the jackets and bicycles, so that it can't only be in the morning but also in the afternoon. Also those who are available during the day, they can do the rounds and make sure that our area is safe."

Meanwhile, ward councillor, Mthwalo Mkhutswana, said that plans were in place to support the initiative.

"I'm the one leading the whole ward in terms of neighbourhood watch, so those that are attending meetings, on the first we are going to buy equipment of neighbourhood watch all for my wards, so we do have something that is going to be happening. Our financial year end at the City of Cape Town is July."

However, a grateful resident, who wakes up as early to catch a taxi to work in the morning, said that the programme had made a big difference.

"It feels much safer and better because there is a sense of safety that wasn't there before. There used to be a lot of incidents where people used to get robbed in this area."