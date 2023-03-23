Joburg Water to send additional water tankers to areas affected by water outages

The City of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have reported having almost week-long water outages, and Joburg Water said that this was a result of a Rand Water pump that had failed, and vandalism to water structures.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water said it would be deploying 18 additional water tankers to areas that were heavily affected by the ongoing water outages.

The City of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have also reported having almost week-long water outages, with little to no explanation from water entities.

Joburg Water has since responded, saying that the outages were a result of a single Rand Water pump that failed, and vandalism to some of its systems.

As a result, several of its systems have been impacted, resulting in low water levels across the city, it said.

"Alternative water supply will be provided to the Crown Gardens area due to critically low water levels and 10 mobile water trucks have been provided for the Honeydew and Boskop areas, which are also at critically low levels," said Joburg Water’s Nombuso Shabalala.

Some frustrated Johannesburg residents said that the water tankers were just not enough.

"Tankers have been supplied to areas but it is insufficient. They cannot get water to all residents that do need it," said one resident.

"We don’t have enough drinking water, so although there are tankers that are coming to the area, it is really limiting what we are able to do," said another.