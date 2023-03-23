Govt defaulted on payments of more than 3,000 invoices between Sept & Dec - PSC

This means a bulk of government suppliers have still not been paid 30 days after delivering services.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has defaulted on the payment of more than 3,000 invoices for services provided by businesses between September and December last year, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has said.

Health, Tourism and Public Works and Infrastructure, as well as Statistics South Africa are among the top four offending departments.

The commission said that the Health Department owed more than R56 million to businesses by the end of last year.

PSC Commissioner Anele Gxoyiya said that the impact on businesses is dire, with some service providers battling to keep their doors open.

"The lack of consequence management is the main cause of the departments continuing as if everything is normal when service providers are suffering the pain of their businesses collapsing.

"The intervention by the Portfolio Committee of the Public Service and Administration is yielding some positive results, albeit those results are at a slower pace," Gxoyiya added.