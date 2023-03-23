Fresh produce price hikes have hit poor households - Competition Commission

Competition Commission commissioner, Doris Tshepe, said the regulator had reasons to believe that there may have been uncompetitive behaviour in the fruit and vegetable market.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission (CC) said that the obscure increases in the price of fresh produce have had a disproportionate effect on low-income households.

Speaking at the launch of the Fresh Produce Market Inquiry in Pretoria, Commissioner Doris Tshepe said the regulator had reasons to believe that there may have been uncompetitive behaviour in the fruit and vegetable market.

She said that complaints received allege unexplainable, alarming increases in certain product prices, with many prices increasing beyond the yearly inflation rate.

"The commission has identified five fruits and six vegetables for which the value chain will be investigated. This includes apples, citrus, bananas, pears and table grapes, as well as potatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and spinach," Tshepe said.