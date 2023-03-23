Five people shot dead, two wounded in separate incidents in Tongaat

Two men were found dead inside a Polo, while on a separate scene, about four kilometres away, three security officers were found shot and killed.

DURBAN - Five people have been shot and killed, and two others wounded in two separate incidents in Tongaat, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Emergency services responded to the two scenes, which are believed to be linked.

The Reaction Unit of South Africa (Rusa) said that it dispatched teams after receiving multiple calls.

It also deployed a helicopter to search for the gunmen behind the attacks.

Rusa said that two men were found dead inside a white Polo, while a woman passenger was treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

Meanwhile, at the second scene, about four kilometres away, three security officers were found shot and killed, their vehicle riddled with bullets.

Additionally, a car arrived with one passenger wounded.

Rusa officers said that it is believed that the incidents could be linked with taxi violence and that the initial target was a taxi boss.

Police are yet to comment.

Earlier this week, another shooting claimed the lives of five people in separate incidents in Durban.

