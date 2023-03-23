CoCT in talks to take over electricity supply of areas supplied by Eskom

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that discussions were under way with Eskom to take over the electricity supply of areas still supplied by the power utility.

However, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that he could not get into the details of the discussions at this stage.

"I have signed a non-disclosure agreement with Eskom not to discuss the details of that because it relates to negotiations with unions and so on."

Hill-Lewis said that he hoped that the incoming Eskom management would be committed to the discussions as the outgoing management had been.

"I do want to give them a lot of credit, we’ve had great cooperation to this point on that process from Eskom management and I really hope that it continues and it doesn‘t stall, but from our side, we are absolutely keen."