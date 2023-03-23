ANC not shielding Ramaphosa from accountability over Phala Phala - Mashatile

During his maiden question and answer session in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, Deputy President Paul Mashatile appealed for the patience of opposition parties to allow external investigations to run their course.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament was not shielding President Cyril Ramaphosa from accountability over the Phala Phala farm saga.

He said that there was insufficient information to make a pronouncement against Ramaphosa at this stage.

Ramaphosa is currently under investigation by several state agencies following the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm in 2020.

The deputy president said that while investigations were still under way, it would be ill-advised to suggest that the Phala Phala matter was undermining government’s efforts to combat crime and corruption.

"The president has expressed his commitment to cooperate fully with all investigations, so there is no shielding. I think sometimes there’s a zeal to find the president guilty without going through due process. It’s not correct."

Mashatile has defended the ANC using its majority in Parliament to block an inquiry into the Phala Phala matter.

"Democracy means majority rules. That’s it."