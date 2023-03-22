Zuma's legal team slams civil organisations supporting Downer and Maughan

A number of civil society organisations have been admitted as amici curiae, or friends of the court. Sanef has joined Karyn Maughan's challenge as amici curiae and the Helen Suzman Foundation has joined Billy Downer’s.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has slammed the involvement of civil society organisations in supporting State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan in fighting their private prosecution.

Arguments are currently being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Proceedings got underway before a full bench, headed up by Judge Gregory Kruger, on Monday when the court heard from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams as well as from a number of civil society organisations, which have been admitted as amici curiae, or friends of the court.

On Wednesday, it's Zuma's lawyers' turn.

The amici curiae include the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), Media Monitoring Africa and the Campaign for Free Expression - which have joined Maughan's challenge and the Helen Suzman Foundation, which has joined Downer’s.

Democracy in Action has also been admitted as an amicus but Zuma’s legal team doesn’t take issue with those submissions.

Despite having consented to the parties being admitted, Advocate Thabani Masuku, for Zuma, has argued that the media and the Helen Suzman Foundation are in fact "partisan and opponents" of Zuma and that their submissions don’t assist the court.

On Monday, the amici argued, among other things, that the private prosecution had been brought with ulterior motives and that it placed prosecutorial independence and freedom of the media in jeopardy, all of which Masuku’s denied.

The court gallery is, on Wednesday, packed with a number of high profile supporters of Zuma’s lining the benches including Mzwanele Manyi, Carl Niehaus, and Dudu Myeni.

Meanwhile, outside the court, Sanef is leading a picket in support of Maughan.