Tshwane still without a mayor after council adjourns without voting

Tshwane council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana adjourned Wednesday’s special council sitting to elect a new mayor in order to seek a legal opinion on the status of Congress of the Peopple (Cope) councillor, Justice Sefanyetso.

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane will continue to be without a mayor after the council was adjourned on Wednesday without an election.

Tshwane council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana adjourned Wednesday’s special council sitting to elect a new mayor in order to seek a legal opinion on the status of Congress of the Peopple (Cope) councillor, Justice Sefanyetso.

The Speaker said that he had two letters from Cope leaders, one saying that they were withdrawing him as its representative and another saying that they were not.

"Tis meeting is adjourned," Ndzwanana said.

[JUST IN] The city of Tshwane will continue to be without a Mayor for a little while longer.



Mncedi Ndzwanana, Tshwane council speaker, has adjourned todays special sitting to seek legal opinion on the status of COPE councillor, Justice Sefanyetso.https://t.co/4hC3lILZjG



TCG pic.twitter.com/U2nSH5Iuw9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2023

There were cheers from the African National Congress (ANC) caucus and jeers from the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus as Ndzwanana announced that Wednesday’s election for a new executive mayor was being postponed to a later date.

Cope's Tshwane spokesperson, Brian Mkhono, blamed the party’s Joburg councillor, Colleen Makhubele, and its president, Mosiuoa Lekota, for causing confusion in council.

He said that the party never withdrew Sefanyetso as a councillor and there was no truth to the allegations that he had two ID numbers and a criminal record.

"This is not a romantic party, this is not _The Bold and the Beautiful. _If people want boyfriends or girlfriends, it must happen elsewhere, not here in the City of Tshwane."

Councillors from the DA-led multiparty coalition have refused to leave the council chambers, saying that the Speaker's reason for adjourning council was not legally sound.