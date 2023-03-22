Solar energy is the answer to SA's power crisis, say climate change activists

Over 200 people from different organisations who are advocating for green energy marched to Parliament on Tuesday, calling on government to hasten energy resource change in SA.

CAPE TOWN - Climate change activists say the use of energy renewables such as solar energy is the answer to resolving the power crisis.

Over 200 people from different organisations who are advocating for green energy marched to Parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The organisations have called on government to speed up the energy resource change, from coal, oil, and gas to solar energy and other green energy resources that are sustainable and friendly to the environment.

March convenor from African Climate Alliance, Gabriel Klaasen, said the change must start with putting a stop to petroleum giants like Sasol and Shell from sourcing oil and gas on the country's coastal line.

"We have actually gotten the ear of government in the different spaces. They have been a lot more understanding of why we are doing this. Each time they come and get our memorandum, each time we follow up. They have actually heard our call for a joint Parliamentary standing committee on climate change and ecological crisis."

Klaasen added that the march was aptly held on Human Rights Day as a clean environment is a human right.