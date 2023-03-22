SANDF, police deployment for EFF shutdown wasn't an act of panic - ANC's Mbalula

JOHANNESBURG - Secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, has dismissed claims suggesting that the deployment of law enforcement agencies to monitor the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s protest was excessive.

Mbalula was addressing the media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday on the latest political developments in the country.

On Monday, the EFF led a nationwide shutdown, with protests in a few centres around the country.

In response, the government deployed police and soldiers to ensure disruptions were minimal.

During the briefing, Mbalula once again shared the party’s view on the EFF’s shutdown and detailed his sheer dislike of Monday’s protests.

He said that the governing party organised heightened security to monitor the strike in a bid to prevent disruptions similar to the July 2021 unrest.

He said that the deployment of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) and the police was not an act of panic, but was instead a move to ensure the protest doesn’t get out of control.

"To protect the country and to maintain the rule of law and defend an ailing economy cannot be excessive," Mbalula said.

Mbalula’s briefing mostly covered matters surrounding the EFF demonstrations and little focus was put to other developments.

