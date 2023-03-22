Phala Phala saga: NA fast-tracks ad hoc committee establishment debate

Members of Parliament are expected to debate whether Parliament should establish its own investigation into the matter on Wednesday, as opposed to next week.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly (NA) fast-tracked its debate on whether to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the Phala Phala farm scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead of having the debate next week, members of Parliament (MPs) will debate the matter on Wednesday after the programme committee agreed to the change at its last meeting.

The motion was brought by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, who long called for Parliament to establish its own investigation into Phala Phala.

Instead of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula agreeing to the DA's request to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the saga, the NA instead resolved to have the matter debated and allow parties to make declarations.

The draft resolution called for the establishment of the committee to conduct an inquiry into matters surrounding the Phala Phala game farm theft, "with specific reference to the involvement and response of the various government departments and agencies in the alleged cover-up of the crime".

The committee, should it be agreed upon, could see Ramaphosa explaining the crime not just to law enforcement agencies but also to Parliament.

Steenhuisen said an ad hoc committee was even more crucial after the Constitutional Court dismissed Ramaphosa's application for direct access to the apex court in order to overturn the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala scandal.

The report concluded that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa might have committed a serious violation of the Constitution, as well as committing serious misconduct that was inconsistent with his oath of office.

