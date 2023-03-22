Over 500,000 measles vaccines administered across WC, says provincial govt

This comes after the NICD's recommendation of an immunisation campaign countrywide to fight the disease as a response to recent outbreaks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that over 500,000 measles vaccinations had been administered across the province.

This comes after the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) recommended an immunisation campaign countrywide to fight the disease early last month.

The vaccination campaign is set to run until the end of this month.

The Western Cape's vaccination campaign coordinator, Sonia Botha, has urged parents, caregivers, and guardians to take unvaccinated children to the nearest health facilities to get vaccinated.

"This is not our ordinary mass measles campaign or vaccination campaign that we usually run every five years. This is a response to outbreaks that started in June last year - firstly Gauteng, North West, and Limpopo."

Botha added that there was, however, a challenge in accessing some of the residential areas within Cape Town.

"We do vaccinate children at the age of six months, they get their first primary vaccine and then they get their second vaccine at 12 months, or they are supposed to. During the pandemic, there was a slight dip, but we do see that children from five to nine years of age are currently the most affected."