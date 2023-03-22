Mpofu tells court he didn't know Zuma had a life-threatening disease

Advocate Dali Mpofu told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he himself wasn’t initially aware of some of the details contained in Jacob Zuma’s doctor’s note, which was claimed to have been leaked to journalist Karyn Maughan.

The former president is privately prosecuting Maughan and State prosecutor Billy Downer over the alleged leaking of the note, which saw an application for a postponement during the course of Zuma's arms deal corruption case.

The court on Wednesday heard bids from both Maughan and Downer to have the summonses they were served with reviewed and set aside.

One of the central arguments put forward in these applications was that Zuma ultimately suffered no injury as a result of the alleged leaking of the doctor’s note,- which the court previously found didn’t contain anything significantly confidential in any case.

Zuma denied this, though, and said that he had chosen to downplay the seriousness of his health problems to his family but that the note disclosed this.

Mpofu said that even as Zuma’s lawyer, he hadn’t been aware of some of the details.

"I'm his lawyer, I didn’t know he was suffering from a life-threatening disease. I didn’t. Maybe other people did. I didn’t know there had been an 18-month wait for a particular procedure, I didn’t know. And that is the information that was leaked," he said.

Mpofu and his team also argued that these applications should have been brought in a criminal court presiding over the private prosecution and not a civil court.

They’ve further denied the nolle prosequi certificates issued did not cover Maughan, contrary to her submissions; and argued that she should have been joined to Downer’s challenge.