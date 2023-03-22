Mpofu again critical of what he calls 'special laws' for Jacob Zuma

State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan are challenging their private prosecution by Zuma for a second day in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu has once again criticised what he claims to be "special laws" for former President Jacob Zuma.

The hearing kicked off on Monday, with arguments from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams.

On Wednesday, Mpofu, who represents Zuma, addressed the court.

Zuma argued that the complaints at the heart of these applications should be dealt with as a special plea before the criminal court presiding over the private prosecution, like the one Zuma raised in 2021 challenging Downer’s title to prosecute him in the arms deal corruption case.

He said that a civil court did not have jurisdiction.

This despite the Johannesburg High Court in January having rejected a similar argument Zuma had put up in opposition to a similar application from President Cyril Ramaphosa, challenging the private prosecution he was facing at the hands of his predecessor.

This is what Dali Mpofu had to say in court: "We are busy developing special laws for former President Zuma because if it’s good for him to go to the criminal court to wait for the appropriate stage, then it should be good for Downer and Maughan."

Mpofu argued further that in the arms deal case, Judge Piet Koen, who decided the special plea, ultimately found that Zuma’s gripes should be dealt with at the end of the trial and that the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court both agreed when they dismissed his appeal bids.

He insisted that the same principles were applicable in these proceedings.