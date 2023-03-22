Metrorail to run full service between CT & Nyanga for first time in over 3 years

This would mark the first time in over three years that Metrorail has run a full service, following extortion threats that brought its activities to a halt.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail is expected to run a full service between Cape Town and Nyanga for the first time in over three years on Wednesday.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Western Cape acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said that trains would run from 5am until 7pm.

Train services were brought to a halt by extortionists who were demanding protection fees from the Prasa contractors as well as theft of infrastructure.

Maseko said that security was beefed up on the line.

"We got to a state where we worked through with the South African Police Service to develop what we call a central line security plan."

Maseko said they also bought generators to circumvent load shedding.

"The trains are not affected by load shedding [because] we have taken care of that. But what the commuters will see is that some of the stations, because of load shedding, they will then be dark.

"So, as we're rolling out the generators to the different stations, we hope to improve that particular situation."

Maseko thanked commuters for their patience.