Implementation of govt's energy plan scrutinised in court

The UDM and 18 others have brought a bid for government to be legally bound to provide alternative electricity sources to schools, police stations and hospitals and small businesses in the form solar panels and generators.

JOHANNESBURG - The implementation of government's energy action plan has been interrogated in the Pretoria High Court, where the United Democratic Movement (UDM) is arguing against government.

Ultimately, the UDM wants the courts to declare that President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed in his constitutional obligation to provide electricity for the country.

Lawyer for government, Advocate Kennedy Tsatsawane, has argued that the energy action plan is currently being implemented and that can be seen through the appointment of a minister of electricity.

But Judge Norman Davis pointed out to Tsatsawane how former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had been asking for between 4,000 and 6,000 more megawatts to be added to the grid for years now.

The UDM’s lawyers argued that the generators that were currently being used in the country’s hospitals can not handle the lengthy bouts of load shedding, but arguing for government, Advocate Adila Hassim, said that more generators were not the answer.

"The solution to that problem is to provide more diesel so that the generators can run for longer," Hassim said.

While 85 police stations remain without generators, Advocate Hassim said that this did not mean that there were no plans to provide them in the future.