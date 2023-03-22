'I'm in charge': Malema taunts parties in no-confidence motion to remove Speaker

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has kicked off debate in the National Assembly on a motion of no confidence to remove Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has kicked off debate in the National Assembly on a motion of no confidence to remove Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

He began by thanking protesters for their role in Monday's national shut down in protest against electricity cuts and calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa's removal.

Malema told the House that government's response to the protest was indicative of the power his party wielded.

"I’ve got you by the scrotum, there’s nothing you can do, nothing, all of you combined. You can scream anyhow you want. Once more I demonstrated to you, black opposition, white opposition, with the ruling party combined, I’m in charge," the EFF leader said.

Meanwhile, Malema said that Mapisa-Nqakula had brought shame to Parliament and openly displayed bias towards opposition parties.

He said that she repeatedly protected the president from accountability and in so doing, violated her powers.

"She has degenerated this Parliament into a place of violence, censorship and the Constitution is disrespected and violated. She has no shame that women were sexually assaulted under her watch, as a female Speaker."

The debate continues.