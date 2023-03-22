eThekwini mayor Kaunda condemns murder of municipality intern Luyanda Cele

The 24-year-old went missing on Friday after work. Her body was found in the South Beach area at the weekend.

DURBAN - The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, has conveyed his condolences to the family of slain municipality intern, Luyanda Cele.

The 24-year-old went missing on Friday after work. She had told her sister that she was going out for drinks.

Cele worked at the KwaZulu-Natal metro's occupational health and safety unit.

“Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has strongly condemned the killing of Luyanda Cele who was doing an internship at the municipality. He also conveyed his condolences to the Cele family and assured them that the municipality is with them during this difficult period of mourning,” said eThekwini's mayoral spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa.