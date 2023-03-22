eThekwini mayor Kaunda condemns murder of municipality intern Luyanda Cele
The 24-year-old went missing on Friday after work. Her body was found in the South Beach area at the weekend.
DURBAN - The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, has conveyed his condolences to the family of slain municipality intern, Luyanda Cele.
The 24-year-old went missing on Friday after work. She had told her sister that she was going out for drinks.
Her body was found in the South Beach area at the weekend.
Cele worked at the KwaZulu-Natal metro's occupational health and safety unit.
“Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has strongly condemned the killing of Luyanda Cele who was doing an internship at the municipality. He also conveyed his condolences to the Cele family and assured them that the municipality is with them during this difficult period of mourning,” said eThekwini's mayoral spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa.
The 24-year-old Luyanda Cele, whose lifeless body was found mutilated and dumped in South Beach, near the Metro Lodge at the weekend was an intern at the @eThekwiniM. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/KU7aWpk2Wv' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) March 21, 2023