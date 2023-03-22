Cope's Bloem blames rogue party faction for removal of its Tshwane councillor

On Monday, Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler wrote to the electoral commission declaring a vacancy for Cope’s one PR seat.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People (Cope) national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, has blamed a rogue faction within their party for removing their councillor in Tshwane.

This followed a letter from Cope, signed by party president, Mosiuoa Lekota, that they were withdrawing Justice Sefanyetso as their representative in the Tshwane council.

Bloem said that they would be challenging this in court.

Divisions within the Cope national leadership have spilled over to the Tshwane municipality.

Last week, Cope’s provincial co-ordinator, Colleen Makhubele, circulated a media statement that the party was withdrawing Sefanyetso as their PR councillor in Tshwane.

The statement said that Sefanyetso had two ID numbers and a criminal record.

Bloem said that the two ID numbers were a typo and that the criminal record was a traffic fine from over 20 years ago.

"This thing that is happening is illegal," Bloem said.

Sefanyetso is the party’s replacement for the disgraced Murunwa Makwarela, who resigned as mayor after faking a court rehabilitation notice.