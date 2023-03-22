Constitution conference paves way to strengthen democracy - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the opening of a three-day National Conference on the Constitution that took place in Midrand, Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said without the rule of law, South Africa is vulnerable to mayhem.

He was speaking at the opening of a three-day National Conference on the Constitution that was held in Midrand, Gauteng.

I wish all delegates well and I look forward over the next three days to the robust and productive engagement from which our constitutional democracy and our nation will surely benefit. ' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 22, 2023

Ramaphosa was accompanied by a few ministers from his Cabinet who looked at various laws and the country’s constitutional order.

The gathering came two days after the Economic Freedom Fighters set out to shut down the country, calling for Ramaphosa to step down.

The theme for the national event is reflections and the road ahead.

“Working together with Parliament, I think there should be an opportunity for us to look at our Constitution as a product of long and protracted struggles for freedom, for justice and a better life for all the people of our country.”

Ramaphosa said all levels of government needed to be addressed.

“It should also reflect on matters such as how we deal with corruption, with crime, national security, and how these issues impact on the exercise and the protection of human rights. This conference gives us an opportunity to reflect on the road that we must traverse to strengthen our constitutional democracy.”