Constitution conference must explore judiciary transformation issue: Ramaphosa

The President said questions must be asked about whether more needs to be done to put into effect gender and democratic balance in our South Africa's judiciary.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the transformation of the judiciary will be discussed at this year’s National Conference of the Constitution in Gauteng.

He was speaking at the opening of the three-day conference in Midrand on Wednesday, whose theme is "reflections and the road ahead".

The president was accompanied by a few Ministers who will be looking at various laws and the effectiveness of the Constitution.

Ramaphosa said they will be looking into legislative systems as well.

“In relation to transforming our judiciary so that it is a judiciary that is fit for purpose for the transformational aspirations that we have... Is there more to be done than to put into effect gender and democratic balance in our judiciary? It’s a question we have to ask ourselves.”

Ramaphosa also said the conference will address issues of corruption and justice that need to be dealt with by the state.

“So, we do hope that this conference apart from anything else will be a transformative conference that will lead the way and give guidance as we reflect on our 25 years of constitutional democracy.”