ANC's Mbalula: EFF's 'shutdown' did not advance our hard-won democracy

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) of attempting to undermine the values of Human Rights Month through its nationwide protest.

Mbalula said that the protest, which took place on Monday, was a flop.

Mbalula was addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg, where he touched on the latest political developments in the country.

He said while, according to him, the EFF protest was a failure, the Constitution was adequately upheld to prevent mass disruption from the red berets.

Mbalula further refuted claims that suggested that the protest lacked violence, citing that over 500 people were arrested for inciting disruptions.

"We reiterate our strongly held view that the EFF's so-called shutdown was neither in the interest of the country nor did it advance our hard-won democracy. Instead, it served as the clearest demonstration that the EFF has no interest in building a cohesive nation," Mbalula said.