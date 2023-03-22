ActionSA’s Beaumont unfazed over firing of councillors over Tshwane mayoral vote

National Chairperson Michael Beaumont of ActionSA says he is not worried that they are the only party in the DA-led coalition that has fired councillors for their betrayal.

JOHANNESBURG – ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont said that he was not worried that his party had been the only one in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition to fire its councillors in Tshwane for betraying it.

Last month, eight councillors from the DA-led multiparty coalition broke ranks and voted for Murunwa Makwarela as mayor.

So far, ActionSA has been the only party in the coalition to take action by replacing three of their PR councillors in Tshwane.

Makwarela was removed as mayor after questions over his insolvency certificate.

Despite this, Beaumont said that he was confident that DA councillor, Cilliers Brink, would be elected as Tshwane’s executive mayor during Wednesday’s election.

"As for our coalition partners, they have assured us that their houses are in order. They continue to investigate those, who as you say, form part of the eight voting for Makwarela on the 28th of February. They are confident that those councillors will do the right thing today and ensure that the coalition’s majority is brought to bear on this election."