63 years after the Sharpeville massacre, survivors say town remains forgotten

In 1960, 69 people were killed and 180 others were wounded during the peaceful protest against apartheid-era pass laws, but in 2023, survivors said they lost hope in ever getting a better life.

JOHANNESBURG - A day after South Africa commemorated Human Rights Day, some pensioners said that they feared that Sharpeville might forever be forgotten.

Political parties descended upon the township on Tuesday in remembrance of the 1960 massacre, where 69 people were killed by the apartheid government.

At least 180 others were wounded during the peaceful protest against pass laws.

But 63 years later, some survivors said they lost hope of ever having a better life.

Every year, the government gathers the families of the Sharpeville massacre for a commemorative ceremony, wreath laying, and a programme that is followed by lunch.

Survivors are also invited to commemorate the massacre.

Monaheng Masooa was 10 years old when tragedy befell Sharpeville, and he was just a street away from the police station where police opened fire.

He said sadly that even in a democratic South Africa, Sharpeville was a forgotten town.

“All developments, such as malls, are being built in Sebokeng [but] Sharpeville remains forgotten. This hurts the people of Sharpeville because this place looks exactly as it did in 1994.”

Masooa said that with every year that passed, his hope of seeing Sharpeville develop dwindled.