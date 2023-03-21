Zuma vs Maughan: Organisations ask court to consider animosity directed at women

Sanef, Media Monitoring Africa, and the Campaign for Free Expression highlighted in their submissions that Zuma's private prosecution of Maughan was a bid to intimidate her, an issue many female journalists encounter.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Media freedom organisations have asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to look at former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of journalist Karyn Maughan against the backdrop of members of the press, and specifically women, finding themselves in the firing line more frequently.

Maughan filed an application to review and set aside the private prosecution proceedings, which she maintains are rooted in Zuma’s personal animosity towards her, and are ultimately a bid to silence her.

READ:

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), Media Monitoring Africa (MMA), and the Campaign for Free Expression have all joined the case as amici curiae or friends of the court, and support Maughan’s application.

The hearing got underway on Monday.

Sanef, MMA and the Campaign for Free Expression highlighted in their submissions that a number of international bodies and human rights experts had drawn attention to “the situation concerning the safety of journalists, and have particularly highlighted the specific attacks against women journalists”.

They pointed, for example, to the joint declaration on freedom of expression and gender justice, which “expresses deep concern that ‘online gender-based violence, gendered hate speech, and disinformation, which cause serious psychological harm and can lead to physical violence, are proliferating with the aim of intimidating women’.”

In her address in court on Monday, Catherine Kruyer for these organisations said Maughan had already confirmed having been on the receiving end of these kinds of attacks related to the private prosecution, and that the case had to be considered in that light, “as a pattern of attacks against women journalists intended to silence them and to drive them out of public participation”.

Kruyer said such attacks undermined the creation of a safe environment for women journalists to do their job.

The case will resume on Wednesday when the court will hear from Zuma’s legal team.