SAHRC: Ramaphosa must task himself the human rights defender for South Africans

Human Rights Day is celebrated on 21 March, the anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre in 1960.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says President Cyril Ramaphosa must task himself as South Africa’s human rights defender to ensure that no citizen is left behind.

The Chapter 9 institution said as the country celebrates Human Rights Day, there are still many challenges that prevent citizens from fully accessing their rights.

Speaking at the official commemoration of Human Rights Day in the Northern Cape, commissioner Chris Nissen said Ramaphosa’s devotion and loyalty must lie first with the people of South Africa and then with the governing African National Congress (ANC).

During a peaceful protest against unjust pass laws, 69 people were killed and 180 were wounded when apartheid police opened fire.

Wishing South Africans a happy Human Rights day, Nissen said this year's installment of the day comes at a time when the country continues to battle several human rights challenges but also warned that rights without responsibilities are meaningless.