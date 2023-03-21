Ramaphosa: SA must continue to protect human rights for future generations

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while 21 March should serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the struggle for democracy, it was vital that the country continued to promote and protect human rights for future generations.

President Ramaphosa was speaking at the official Human Rights commemoration day at the De Aar West Stadium, in the Northern Cape.

This year’s celebration is under the theme "consolidating and sustaining human rights culture into the future".

March 21 is the 63rd anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre, where apartheid police opened fire on peaceful protestors, killing 69 people.

Ramaphosa said that this tragic event revealed to the world the apartheid government’s deliberate violation of human rights.

"It is quite an important day for all of us because it is a day on which we celebrate the great progress that we have made as a people and as a nation in building a democracy that is founded on the equal human rights for all."

The president said that the commemoration was also a reminder of how far South Africa still needed to go in upholding human rights.

"We reaffirm our pledge, not only to safeguard and uphold these rights at all times but to strive to ensure that all people may exercise to its fullest. We should exercise these rights and leave no one behind."